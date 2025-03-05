Sen. Sarah Keyeski & Rep. Maureen McCarville Budget Listening Session

media release: Senator Sarah Keyeski (D-Lodi) and Representative Maureen McCarville (D-DeForest) will hold a budget listening session at Poynette Village Hall in the Upper Meeting Room on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Senator Kelda Roys (D-Madison), who serves on the Joint Finance Committee (JFC), will be joining for the first hour of the listening session.

This listening session is an opportunity for constituents to informally drop-in and share their thoughts about the 2025-27 State Biennial Budget with their state legislators and a member of the JFC, the powerful, Republican-led committee which reviews and can change the budget bill after receiving it from the Governor.

No formal RSVP is required to attend, but individuals interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP via the Poynette Budget Listening Session Facebook event, which can be found on Sen. Keyeski’s and Rep. McCarville’s official Facebook pages.

Those with questions about the Poynette listening session should call Sen. Keyeski’s office at 608-266-0751 or email her office at Sen.Keyeski@legis.wisconsin. gov for more information.

Poynette Village Hall is located at 106 South Main Street, Poynette, WI 53955.