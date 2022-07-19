Senate Candidates Forum on War, Peace & Military Spending

media release: The Wisconsin Senate race has gathered national attention and is a great opportunity for people concerned about U.S. foreign policy to raise issues to candidates and the public, push candidates toward good positions, and hopefully end up with a pro-peace Senator.

The most morally consequential decision Congress can make is authorizing military force. The Constitution gives Congress the sole power to declare war. We need to know whether the candidates can provide a check on presidential power, and their budget priorities.

Senate Candidates Virtual Forum on War, Peace, and Military Spending

Tuesday, July 19, 2–4 pm CT.



Topics covered: Ukraine War, nuclear weapons, military spending vs. unmet human needs, basing F-35s in Madison, Yemen War, and sanctions.

To date, six candidates have agreed to participate: Democrats Godlewski, Lee, Nelson, Olikara, Williams, and Republican Schroeder. All ten were invited. Those willing but who can't make this date will be interviewed separately.

The Peace Action-WI website will have additional information and updates:



The forum can also be viewed on Facebook and Wisconsin Eye, and a recording will be available after the forum.

The sponsor is Senate Candidates Forum on War and Peace: A Non-partisan 2022 Statewide Wisconsin Coalition. Coalition members are listed below*.

The Milwaukee Turners is hosting the forum, moderated by Executive Director Emilio De Torre.

Our nation faces so many critical issues that it is not surprising issues like war and foreign policy have not gotten the attention they deserve at other candidate forums. To remedy this, we formed a coalition to sponsor a virtual forum on these issues. We recognize that excessive military spending affects our nation’s ability to meet human needs and address environmental issues.

This effort is non-partisan, and the Coalition will not endorse any candidate. Please share news of this forum widely, including to social and mass media contacts.