Senate Debate Protest

media release: "We're tired of being intentionally excluded. The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association has become an instrument of big party political tyranny, rather than reporting on it", says Senate candidate Phil Anderson. "There are more candidates on the ballot than just Baldwin and Hovde. Why shouldn't they have access to public airwaves as well?"

The Anderson for US Senate campaign will be protesting the televised Senate debates on Friday October 18, starting at 6pm, at the site of the debate- WMTV at 615 Forward Dr. in Madison. Protestors from across the political spectrum will gather between 6pm and 7pm, when the televised debate begins. Anderson will be answering the same questions as Baldwin and Hovde, with his responses and the entire protest live streamed to social media and DisruptTheCorruption.com .

"Just as my appearance on the Dan O'Donnell Show demonstrated, corporate owned media doesn't want to hear from candidates like me, because my message upsets the paradigm from which they profit," continued Anderson. "Journalism is nearly dead, most media outlets have become propaganda machines."

If interested in rebroadcasting/restreaming the event, contact the campaign at Phil@AndersonforUSSenate.com.

ABOUT PHIL:

Phil has rich history in both activism and electoral politics. From serving on the Libertarian National Committee to leadership roles within Wisconsin's Libertarian Party, he has always advocated for promoting individual liberty, limited government, and fiscal responsibility. In addition to his political activity, he is also a loving father, a passionate baseball fan, a devoted Eastern Orthodox Christian, and an accomplished winemaker.

Phil Anderson's political motivation is a commitment to disrupting the culture of rampant corruption in government. Serving as the Chair of the Libertarian Party of Wisconsin and on the Libertarian National Committee, Phil has played a role in raising the party’s profile. Anderson has campaigned for the Wisconsin State Assembly, Governor of Wisconsin, and the U.S. Senate with an unwavering desire to serve. Anderson's campaigns are consistently principled in challenging the status quo, drawing attention to issues such as government overreach, excessive spending, and the need for a more accountable and transparent political system.

www.AndersonForUSSenate.com