Senate District 16 and Assemby District 48 Candidate Forum

media release: Join WISDOM, MOSES, EXPO and FREE for a Candidate Forum for State Senate District 16 and State Assembly District 48!

Wisconsin is currently facing a humanitarian crisis in our prison system. Recently, a warden and 8 prison staff were arrested for the severe neglect of individuals under their care. As Election Day on August 13th approaches, it is crucial that we hear from those directly affected by the state prison system and understand how each candidate plans to address these pressing issues.

Why You Should Attend:

Gain insight into the platforms and policies of candidates running for State Senate District 16 and State Assembly District 48

Hear personal stories from individuals impacted by the prison system

Make informed decisions about who to vote for in the upcoming election

Your participation is vital in ensuring that our community's concerns are heard and addressed. Don't miss this opportunity to engage with the candidates and learn how they plan to make a difference.

Register today and mark your calendars for this significant event!

For questions, please email Mark Rice at ricermark@gmail.com.