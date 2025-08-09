media release: Mennonites, Christians and friends will gather on Saturday, August 9, 2025, from 10 am – 11 am for a public vigil on the King Street corner of the Dane County Farmer’s Market, proclaiming the message “Send Aid, Not Bombs.” Gathered around an empty table surrounded by the seasonal plenty of the market, the group will bear witness to the starvation in Gaza and demand lifesaving aid for Gaza.

“For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me.”

--Matthew 25:35

“Using starvation as a method of war is identified as a war crime under the Fourth Geneva Convention. We will gather to publicly oppose this horrendous crime against the men, women and children of Gaza.” --Rev. Diane Dulin, United Church of Christ

“The more than two million people of Gaza all face starvation. Food is available,

but only a trickle is allowed to enter. It is important to keep this great injustice

visible to the public.” --J. Denny Weaver, Professor Emeritus of Religion from Bluffton University, a Mennonite school

This action is sponsored by Mennonite Action Madison, Jewish Voice for Peace, Madison for a World BEYOND War, and Madison-Rafah Sister City Project (MRSCP)

Mennonite Action is a movement of Mennonites, Christians, and friends following in the example of Jesus Christ, who called us to live as active peacemakers, standing firmly on the side of the downtrodden and the oppressed. Mennonite Action takes public action against the occupation of Palestine and for a world where all God’s children are free. Mennonites are members of a historic peace church with roots in the Anabaptist Reformation.

Five hundred years ago, our Anabaptist forebears took collective public action in opposition to oppressive state and church institutions for political freedom, religious freedom, and a world modeled after the revolutionary example of Jesus Christ. We take action in continuation of that legacy.