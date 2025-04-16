media release: Our next Triad presentation is April 16 at 10:00 AM via Zoom and is titled "Senior Abuse, PTSD and the Aging Brain." The presentation will be given by David Wakely, Ph.D., a retired clinical psychologist. You may have read Dr. Wakely's article, "Senior Abuse: Recognizing, Reporting, and Treating the Effects," in our most recent Triad newsletter. If you didn't see it, you can download it here https://bit.ly/tn25spr.

In this presentation, Dr. Wakely will explore the neuroscience of aging through the lens of trauma, treatment and recovery. Senior abuse is a serious and often overlooked issue that affects millions of older adults across the world. It can take many forms, including physical, emotional, sexual, financial, and neglectful abuse. This abuse often occurs in the context of caregiver relationships, whether in the home, nursing homes, or other long-term care facilities. While the abuser may be a family member, a caregiver, or even a healthcare professional, the effects of this abuse can be devastating for the individual involved.

To receive the Zoom link, email TriadEvents@rsvpdane.org. Also, please forward this email to anybody you think might be interested in this important topic.