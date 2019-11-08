press release: Support your community and the BLW Center Senior Program by investing in the items that our community members are creating every day. Great gifts from homemade jewelry and scarves to salsa and maple syrup, we will have a wide variety of items for sale at the BLW Senior Fundraiser Bazaar from 2-6pm on Friday, November 8th and Saturday, November 9th. In addition to the bazaar, we will have free food, a rummage sale, and a welcoming place to connect with the community! BLW Center is located at 1917 Lake Point Drive on the Southside of Madison. For more information, call 608-441-6991, visit our website, blwcenter.org, or check us out on Facebook.