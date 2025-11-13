Senior Housing Resources Info Session
to
Oregon Library 200 N. Alpine Parkway, Oregon, Wisconsin 53575
media release: Free event with resources provided from our fall Senior Housing
Survey: https://forms.gle/CUsrUQHPnJRRUgYS7
Information about local housing options
Assistance with Downsizing or Decluttering
Home consultation about Aging-in-Place
Help with home repairs/maintenance
Financial guidance or resources
Community programs/social support

