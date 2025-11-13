Senior Housing Resources Info Session

Oregon Library 200 N. Alpine Parkway, Oregon, Wisconsin 53575

Free event with resources provided from our fall Senior Housing

Survey: https://forms.gle/CUsrUQHPnJRRUgYS7

Information about local housing options

Assistance with Downsizing or Decluttering

Home consultation about Aging-in-Place

Help with home repairs/maintenance

Financial guidance or resources

Community programs/social support

608-909-1313
