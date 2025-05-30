media release: May 30 is our next FREE in-person Senior Planet technology skills class for older adults, and registration is required. This session will focus on Virtual Museum Tours and Using Google Calendar to schedule and maintain meetings, appointments and events. The class will be from 9:45 AM to 12:15 PM at the RSVP offices Madison. You will learn skills you can use right away, and the social and intellectual engagement are great ways to promote brain health.

We will begin with coffee, tea and donuts at 9:45 and finish with a light lunch at 12:15. The first hour of class will start promptly at 10:00. Steve, the Senior Planet Trainer leading this class, will help you learn to tour world famous museums from the comfort of your home! Did you know that many of the world’s leading museums have been making their collections and exhibits available to view virtually? In this lecture we’ll explore some of these virtual galleries, as well as digital tools that help bring art, architecture, and history to life!

The second hour, Mike, the Senior Planet Trainer leading this class, will help you go beyond the old school appointment book to learn about the many benefits of using an online calendar, and Google Calendar in particular, to schedule and manage your meetings, appointments and events. Google calendar is a free, web-based calendar that is part of the Google Workspace suite of tech tools. You can access Google Calendar from any device, and you can even sync it with other calendars you may use.

In this session, you’ll learn how to create events, both virtual and in-person, to share events with others, to collect RSVPs, to set reminders, to import events from across the web, such as that virtual Senior Planet class you just discovered, and much more! This will be a hands-on workshop so please have a Google account you can use. If you want to bring your own computer, that’s fine. You can also use one of our Windows laptops.

Space is limited to 10 participants, so please register only if you are very certain you will attend. When registrants do not show up, it prevents someone else from attending and benefiting from the class. We will have coffee, tea, and donuts starting at 9:45 AM, with the class commencing promptly at 10:00 AM. A light lunch will be served at 12:15 PM. You can register by clicking HERE. The class is available online from time to time at SeniorPlanet.org.

Thank you to the Rotary Club of Madison for awarding us an Innovation Grant to help us get this program started. Also, thank you to Senior Planet for working with us to make RSVP a Senior Planet training center.