media release: Come enjoy the Sennett Community Spring Craft Bazaar. We will have 50+ booths, showcasing some of the great crafters in our area.

When: May 3, 2025 9am-3pm

Where: Sennett Middle School, 502 Pflaum Road, Madison, WI

Why: It's fun, and sales from concessions, raffle tickets and booth fees will benefit the Sennett Middle School PTO.