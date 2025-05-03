Sennett Community Spring Craft Bazaar

media release: Come enjoy the Sennett Community Spring Craft Bazaar.  We will have 50+ booths, showcasing some of the great crafters in our area. 

When: May 3, 2025 9am-3pm

Where:  Sennett Middle School, 502 Pflaum Road, Madison, WI

Why:  It's fun, and sales from concessions, raffle tickets and booth fees will benefit the Sennett Middle School PTO. 

Fundraisers, Kids & Family
Art Exhibits & Events
