Sennett Community Spring Craft Bazaar
to
Sennett Middle School 502 Pflaum Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
×
courtesy Sennett Community Winter Craft Market
Booths at the 2023 Sennett Community Winter Craft Market.
Sennett Community Winter Craft Market
media release: Come enjoy the Sennett Community Spring Craft Bazaar. We will have 50+ booths, showcasing some of the great crafters in our area.
When: May 3, 2025 9am-3pm
Where: Sennett Middle School, 502 Pflaum Road, Madison, WI
Why: It's fun, and sales from concessions, raffle tickets and booth fees will benefit the Sennett Middle School PTO.
Info
Sennett Middle School 502 Pflaum Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Fundraisers, Kids & Family
Art Exhibits & Events