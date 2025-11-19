media release: Monday, December 15; 5:00-8:00pm, Lake Ridge Bank River Rink (6320 Inland Way, Monona, WI 53716)

Host: Sennett Middle School PTO

Cost: $5/person for skate rental and 3 hours of open skate

Description of Event:

Come one, come all to the Sennett Skate! Monday, December 15 from 5:00-8:00 at the Lake Ridge Bank River Rink (6320 Inland Way, Monona, WI 53716). A wonderful winter night featuring a photo booth, 50/50 raffle and tons of fun - all to help raise money for the 2026 Upham Woods Camping Trip for our 7th graders. Come skate to support this beloved and time-honored tradition for our Sennett students. Spread the word and SEE YOU THERE!