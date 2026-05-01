Sensory Changes and Dementia

media release: Join the National Council of Dementia Minds for our Friends & Family Series, an interactive learning opportunity grounded in lived experience. These are open meetings where all are welcome, including family members, care partners, professionals, thought leaders, and others. Everyone is invited to ask questions, and we—people living with dementia—will be the ones to answer them, drawing on our lived experience to offer insight you won’t find elsewhere.

In this three-part series, we will explore sensory changes related to dementia, with each session focusing on a different sense: April 28 – Taste & Smell; May 26 – Touch; June 23 – Hearing

Friends, family members, and others are invited to learn directly from us as we share what these changes can feel like and what helps in everyday life. Participation is free, but registration is required.