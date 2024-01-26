media release: Madison Children’s Museum welcomes children and families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and sensory challenges to experience the museum during sensory-friendly hours, free of charge. This program aims to bring families together to learn through play in an environment that supports the unique needs of children with ASD.

Today’s sensory-friendly hours are held after regular admission hours, and presented in collaboration with the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin. Pre-registration for the event is recommended but not required! Walk-ins are welcome, and this event is free to all attendees.