Sensory-Friendly Vaccine Clinic & Playtime

media release: This event aims to bring families together to learn through play in an environment that supports the unique needs of children with autism and/or sensory challenges.

During this event, SSM Health will provide a free vaccine clinic for children with sensory needs, siblings, and their parents (children ages 5 and up). Vaccines will be provided by medical providers who specialize in administering them to children with sensory processing challenges or a fear of needles. Accessible vaccine kits, sensory fidgets, and communication boards will be available to support participants as well.

Each person who wants to receive a vaccine may register for a fifteen-minute session (vaccinators can take families as a group at the museum, but they must each register separately). Please click the registration link for details on available vaccines. The vaccine clinic will run from 3:00 PM – 5:45 PM. Walk-ins are welcome, but may result in wait times.

The museum will close to the public at 4:00 PM, but remain open to families coming to the vaccine clinic until 6:00 PM. If you arrive prior to 4:00, let the front desk know you are arriving for your vaccine.

Please register if you plan to come and play at Madison Children’s Museum during our sensory friendly play time. Registration closes on Wednesday, November 4.

This program is free to all attendees! Pre-registration for the event is recommended, but not required.