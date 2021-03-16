ONLINE: Sentencing Part I: Impact & Opportunities for Reform

press release: A community conversation on the topic of sentencing. Marquette University Law School Professor Michael O’Hear will present some of the key findings of his book, Wisconsin Sentencing in the Tough-on-Crime Era. Next, UW-Madison Law School Professor Cecelia Klingele will summarize her research on supervision. Then, members of MOSES, EXPO, and Nehemiah will lay out some of the key issues raised by sentencing.

The last 45 minutes will feature a Q&A session with a panel, including Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, Circuit Court Judge Nicholas McNamara, Public Defender Catherine Dorl, and EXPO Community Organizer Carl Fields, representing those who have been directly impacted by Wisconsin’s sentencing system.

The forum will take place on Facebook. Registration is encouraged.