media release: UW Havens Wright Center for Social Justice Social Cinema series:

Film screening will begin at 6:30 PM with an informal conversation to follow.

Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Errol Morris incisively probes the darkest chapters in recent American history: family separations. Merging narrative vignettes of one migrant family’s plight with hard-hitting interviews with government officials, Morris paints a jaw-dropping picture of the state-sponsored crisis of cruelty, as hundreds of families remain separated today.