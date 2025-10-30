September Says

media release: Ireland, UK, France | DCP | 2025 | 98 min.

Director: Ariane Labed

Cast: Mia Tharia, Pascale Kann, Rakhee Thakrar

A social outcast at her Oxford school, awkward teen July is in thrall to her charismatic older sister September and does whatever she asks, no matter how odd. Their imaginary games and arcane rituals alienate their peers, but when a horrific incident at school bursts the girls’ private bubble, their single mom relocates the family to a remote Irish cottage—where, of course, their behavior only grows stranger. Adapted from Daisy Johnson’s gothic novel, the freaky first feature by Ariane Labed is of a piece with her performances in the films of Yorgos Lanthimos.

Adapted from Daisy Johnson's gothic novel, the freaky first feature by Ariane Labed is of a piece with her performances in the films of Yorgos Lanthimos.

