Sequoia Rose

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Sequoia Rose is a bluegrass musician whose music bridges the timeless soul of Appalachian tradition with a fresh, heartfelt voice. Raised in the hills of southwestern Pennsylvania, Sequoia grew up immersed in the sounds of bluegrass, folk, and old-time country—music that felt as natural and essential as the landscape around them.

Now living in Nashville, Tennessee, Sequoia is part of a new generation of artists breathing life into bluegrass with authenticity and creativity. Whether on stage or in the studio, their performances are marked by sincerity, soul, and a clear reverence for the genre’s roots.

No cover. 

Info

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harmonybarandgrill.com

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-249-4333
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