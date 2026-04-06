media release: Sequoia Rose is a bluegrass musician whose music bridges the timeless soul of Appalachian tradition with a fresh, heartfelt voice. Raised in the hills of southwestern Pennsylvania, Sequoia grew up immersed in the sounds of bluegrass, folk, and old-time country—music that felt as natural and essential as the landscape around them.

Now living in Nashville, Tennessee, Sequoia is part of a new generation of artists breathing life into bluegrass with authenticity and creativity. Whether on stage or in the studio, their performances are marked by sincerity, soul, and a clear reverence for the genre’s roots.

No cover.