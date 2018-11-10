Sequoya Library Anniversary Party

press release: Happy Anniversary to all of us! The Sequoya Library is celebrating 10 years in our “new” building at 4340 Tokay Blvd and everyone is invited to the party!

Join us from 1-4pm on Saturday, November 10, to learn about the community groups that use the library, try your hand at screenprinting, add to a community art project and more. And did we mention there will be cake?!

All ages are welcome.