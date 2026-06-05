media release: Third Annual Sequoya Summer Poetry Festival will feature Des Moines, Iowa, poet and motivational speaker Kelsey Bigelow. Other poets scheduled to participate are Guy Thorvaldsen, Fabu, Mark Kraushaar, Mark Kliewer, E. Hughes, Kiyoko Reidy, Kurt Olsson, Krissy Kludt, Annie Sokovich, Mo O'Grady, Dellavonte Hume. There will also be a special tribute to poet Jackie Langetieg with Mary Rowin, Martha Kaplan, Sandy Stark and others.