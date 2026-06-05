Sequoya Summer Poetry Festival

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Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Third Annual Sequoya Summer Poetry Festival will feature Des Moines, Iowa, poet and motivational speaker Kelsey Bigelow. Other poets scheduled to participate are Guy Thorvaldsen, Fabu, Mark Kraushaar, Mark Kliewer, E. Hughes, Kiyoko Reidy, Kurt Olsson, Krissy Kludt, Annie Sokovich, Mo O'Grady, Dellavonte Hume. There will also be a special tribute to poet Jackie Langetieg with Mary Rowin, Martha Kaplan, Sandy Stark and others.

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Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Books, Spoken Word
608-242-7340
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