ONLINE: Sergio M. González

media release: Join Wisconsin Historical Society for "Book Bites" - a series of brief Facebook Live book talks from the WHS Press exploring all things Wisconsin! The series will stream on the WHS Press Facebook page on the first and third Wednesday of each month.

On May 5 author Sergio González discusses Mexicans in Wisconsin, the latest volume in the People of Wisconsin series from WHS Press.

Trace the diverse journeys of Mexicans to the Upper Midwest and learn about the trials and triumphs of the generations of Mexican immigrants in our state. From agricultural and factory workers to renowned writers and musicians, the Mexican immigrants who have made their homes in Wisconsin over the past century have become a significant and diverse part of this state’s cultural and economic history.

As Mexican immigration has grown to the present day, these families have become integral members of Wisconsin communities, building businesses, support systems, and religious institutions. But their experience has also been riddled with challenges, as they have fought for adequate working conditions, access to education, and acceptance amid widespread prejudice. In this concise history, learn the fascinating stories of this vibrant and resilient immigrant population.

Sergio M. González is an assistant professor of Latinx Studies in the Departments of History and Languages, Literature & Culture at Marquette University.