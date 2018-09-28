Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America

press release: Explore play as a catalyst for creativity. See works by more than forty designers, including Charles and Ray Eames, Alexander Girard, and Paul Rand, who advocated for playfulness and whimsy within their creations for corporations, domestic interiors, and children. Featuring more than two hundred mid-twentieth-century objects such as toys, textiles, ceramics, and furniture, the exhibition presents play as a serious form of inspiration, experimentation, and problem-solving.