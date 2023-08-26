The Seriously Silly Show
Madison's 119 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Welcome to The Seriously Silly Show!
A show that not only answers the question: What is silly? But also: What is Show?
This is a show featuring performers who are serious about being silly. The show is hosted by a silly guy named Will Byrd.
This month features poetry, sketch and a variety of stand up from local and regional performers.
Looking forward to a Seriously Silly Show!
Info
Comedy