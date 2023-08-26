The Seriously Silly Show

Buy Tickets

Madison's 119 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Welcome to The Seriously Silly Show!

A show that not only answers the question: What is silly? But also: What is Show?

This is a show featuring performers who are serious about being silly. The show is hosted by a silly guy named Will Byrd.

This month features poetry, sketch and a variety of stand up from local and regional performers. 

Looking forward to a Seriously Silly Show!

Info

280Madisons.jpg
Madison's 119 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Comedy
please enable javascript to view
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - The Seriously Silly Show - 2023-08-26 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Seriously Silly Show - 2023-08-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Seriously Silly Show - 2023-08-26 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Seriously Silly Show - 2023-08-26 20:00:00 ical