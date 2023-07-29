The Seriously Silly Show

Madison's 119 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: This month's show is featuring Midwest comics who are serious about being silly.

The show is hosted by a silly guy named Will Byrd.

This month features Madison native and now Chicago comic Cosmo Nomikos. Cosmo has an upbeat and silly comedy style and a podcast called American Journal of Losers.

Brook Whitehead is another seriously silly Chicago based comic that started in Madison. Brooke has opened for national headlining comics including Stavros Halkias.

The headlining comic of the night is Kayla Ruth. Kayla was the winner of 2020 Madison’s Funniest Comic Competition. Kayla has been writing and performing stand-up for over a decade and is seriously silly.

Looking forward to a Seriously Silly Show.

