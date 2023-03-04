Service Day

media release: Service Days are a great way for kids and their families to help the animals at Dane County Humane Society without having to commit to a regular volunteer shift. Participants will get the opportunity to earn service hours while engaging in helpful volunteer activities at the shelter. Youth participants must be between the ages of 4-15*. Kids can be dropped off or adults are welcome to stay and participate with their child. This is a great activity for the entire family! Adult participants must register for the event, too. Each day includes volunteer activities to help the shelter and time with our classroom animals. Examples of activities include stuffing Kong dog toys, making treat boxes, cleaning up the walking trails, and much more!

*Youth participants 4-7 years old must be accompanied by an adult participant at all times.

Pricing:

$15 per youth participant

$10 per adult participant (Adults can only register if they are attending with a child)

Allergy Information: DCHS utilizes peanut butter for animal enrichment throughout the shelter, and therefore is unable to provide a peanut-free facility. We are unable to make accommodations for children with severe peanut allergies.

Please email education@giveshelter.org if you have questions or need assistance.