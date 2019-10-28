Serving the Sentence Together: Mass Incarceration and the Family

press release: The evening highlights The Demeter Foundation’s work supporting women with the lived experience of the criminal justice system. Our Mission is: “Advocating and educating for the humane treatment and civil rights of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women in Wisconsin. To reduce recidivism and gain self-empowerment, healing and strength.”

This event includes the screening of the film “Faces of Mass Incarceration” by Metamora Films and The International Prisoner Family Conference. The film discusses the devastating effect of incarceration on families and communities.

Detailed information at: www.thedemeterfoundation.com

6:30: Registration, Light Refreshments

6:40: Welcome and overview

7:00: Screening "Faces of Mass Incarceration"

7:35: Discussion and next steps

8:00-8:15: Welcome Home Cards and Closing