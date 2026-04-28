Serving Together: Celebrating America's 250th Birthday

media release: RSVP is throwing a party and joining the America250 – America Gives initiative to celebrate the spirit of service that makes Dane County so great. It’s a chance to honor the past, present, and future of volunteering while enjoying some classic summer treats.

When: Thursday, June 11, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (Rain or shine!)

Where: RSVP (Retired & Senior Volunteer Program), 6501 Watts Rd, Madison!

The Food: We’ll have hot dogs, ice cream, and lemonade ready for you!

The Bonus: We’re also collecting donations for the Badger Prairie Needs Network. Bring a canned or boxed food item to support our neighbors, and we’ll enter your name into a drawing to win Madison Mallards tickets!

Come for the food, stay for the community connection!