Serving Together: Celebrating America's 250th Birthday

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RSVP of Dane County 6501 Watts Road Suite 250, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

media release: RSVP is throwing a party and joining the America250 – America Gives initiative to celebrate the spirit of service that makes Dane County so great. It’s a chance to honor the past, present, and future of volunteering while enjoying some classic summer treats.

When: Thursday, June 11, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (Rain or shine!)

Where: RSVP (Retired & Senior Volunteer Program), 6501 Watts Rd, Madison!

The Food: We’ll have hot dogs, ice cream, and lemonade ready for you!

The Bonus: We’re also collecting donations for the Badger Prairie Needs Network. Bring a canned or boxed food item to support our neighbors, and we’ll enter your name into a drawing to win Madison Mallards tickets!

Come for the food, stay for the community connection! 

Info

RSVP of Dane County 6501 Watts Road Suite 250, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
Seniors, Special Events
608-238-7787
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