media release: Serving Together: A Summer Picnic on June 11th, Celebrating America's 250th Birthday!

RSVP of Dane County invites volunteers, partners, and community members to a summer picnic celebrating America’s 250th birthday and the spirit of service that strengthens our communities.

This gathering supports the America250GIVES initiative, which highlights the importance of volunteerism and civic engagement across generations. https://america250.org/america-gives/

Join us for food and community connection as we celebrate past, present, and future Dane County volunteers and recognize the impact of their service.

Thursday, June 11, 1:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., RSVP of Dane County Office Grounds - 6501 Watts Rd. Madison, WI 53719

