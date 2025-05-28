media release: Sesame Street Live! Say Hello , a new live show from Round Room Live and Sesame Workshop, brings the beloved characters from the iconic “Sesame Street” to life in a brand-new, interactive production that will tour the U.S. and Canada—with a stop at Overture Center for the Arts on Wednesday, May 28 at 6 p.m. in Overture Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. at overture.org .

Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and their friends from Sesame Street are coming to your neighborhood to say hello! At Sesame Street Live! Say Hello, sing, dance and play alongside your favorite furry friends, all while you follow Elmo’s puppy, Tango, in a fun game of hide and seek. So put on your dancing shoes and make your way to where the air is sweet for this all-new celebration on Sesame Street!

“We are overjoyed and honored to be collaborating with Sesame Workshop to bring a brand-new tour of Sesame Street Live to stages across the U.S. and Canada,” said Round Room Live Founder and Co-President Stephen Shaw. “Round Room Live has a long history of exciting, innovative and engaging productions, and we’re thrilled to combine our dedication to premium, unforgettable entertainment with the beloved characters of Sesame Street in an interactive musical adventure that will create memorable experiences for families of all ages.”

“For over 50 years, Sesame Workshop has worked at the intersection of education, media and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts,” said Whit Higgins, Sesame Workshop Executive Vice President, Head of Global Enterprises. “Round Room Live has a history of working with new and iconic properties to create engaging and thrilling live events. We can’t wait for families and friends to enjoy this brand-new Sesame Street show filled with song, dance and a few fun and furry surprises.”

About Sesame Workshop:

Sesame Workshop is the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street and so much more. For over 50 years, Sesame Workshop has worked at the intersection of education, media and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in the service of empowering each generation to build a better world. Beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities and more bring playful early learning to families in more than 150 countries and advance their mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger and kinder. Learn more at www.sesameworkshop.org and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram , Twitter , Faceboo k and TikTok .

About Round Room Live:

Round Room Live is the leading producer and promoter of exhibitions and family show entertainment, specializing in transforming both new and iconic intellectual property into engaging and thrilling live events. Round Room creates unique live experiences tailored to the distinct character of each property and produces the highest quality productions for audiences around the world.

Their current roster of touring theatrical shows includes: Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, Blippi The Musical (2023 Olivier Award nomination for Best Family production), Sesame Street Live!, Peppa Pig Live, Shrek the Musical (2024 US Tour), Nitro Circus 20th Anniversary Tour, and Blue’s Clues & You! Live On Stage. Round Room’s Immersive and Entertainment Experiences division is currently touring: Formula 1: The Exhibition, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Mandela: The Official Exhibition, and Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free.