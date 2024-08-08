Sessions at McPike

media release:

Thursday August 8: The Miracle of Mokoomba Select Session

Stage Sponsors: To Benefit the Native Food Network

5:00 Panchromatic Jazz with Special guest Andy Narell (ST.Lucia), 6:45 and 8:30 pm Mokoomba (Zimbabwe)

Tent: 6:00 Forro Fo Sho and 7:45

Friday, August 9: Kiki's Sixth Righteous Session

Stage Sponsors: MGE, to Benefit: Friends of Ukraine Madison

5:00 MG&E Electric Car Expo

performers TBA

Saturday, August 10: The Blue Moon Session II

Stage Sponsors: IBEW 159; To Benefit: Urban League

3:15 The Big Payback w/Lo Marie, 4:15 Madison Mannish Boys, 5:00 Frank Busch and the Names, 6:30 John Primer (Chicago), 8:30 Bernard Allison

Tent: 2:15 The EmmyLous, 6:00 and 7:45 No Name String Band

Sunday, August 11 – The Sessions

Stage Sponsors TBD; To Benefit: All Groups

3:00 Handphibians + Otimo *(off stage), 5:00 Charanga Agoza, 6:30 Tangueros d'El Oeste (SF/ Argentina), The Madison Choro Ensemble 7:45 pm, 8:10 Sessions Raffle Drawing (main stage front), 8:30 TBD

Tent: 4:00 Christo’s Novelty Combo, 6:00 The Madison Choro Ensemblem