Sessions at McPike
McPike Park 202 S. Ingersoll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release:
Thursday August 8: The Miracle of Mokoomba Select Session
Stage Sponsors: To Benefit the Native Food Network
5:00 Panchromatic Jazz with Special guest Andy Narell (ST.Lucia), 6:45 and 8:30 pm Mokoomba (Zimbabwe)
Tent: 6:00 Forro Fo Sho and 7:45
Friday, August 9: Kiki's Sixth Righteous Session
Stage Sponsors: MGE, to Benefit: Friends of Ukraine Madison
5:00 MG&E Electric Car Expo
performers TBA
Saturday, August 10: The Blue Moon Session II
Stage Sponsors: IBEW 159; To Benefit: Urban League
3:15 The Big Payback w/Lo Marie, 4:15 Madison Mannish Boys, 5:00 Frank Busch and the Names, 6:30 John Primer (Chicago), 8:30 Bernard Allison
Tent: 2:15 The EmmyLous, 6:00 and 7:45 No Name String Band
Sunday, August 11 – The Sessions
Stage Sponsors TBD; To Benefit: All Groups
3:00 Handphibians + Otimo *(off stage), 5:00 Charanga Agoza, 6:30 Tangueros d'El Oeste (SF/ Argentina), The Madison Choro Ensemble 7:45 pm, 8:10 Sessions Raffle Drawing (main stage front), 8:30 TBD
Tent: 4:00 Christo’s Novelty Combo, 6:00 The Madison Choro Ensemblem