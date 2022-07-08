Setareh Ouellet-Sodi, Kayos Mirage, Victoria Lynn

Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Glitz: Bingo Edition

Hosted by Victoria Lynn

Featuring Setareh Ouellet-Sodi and Kayos Mirage

Friday July 8th

Doors 6:30pm | Show 7:30pm

$10

All Ages

bit.ly/GlitzBingoMajestic

Based on the latest local guidelines, attendees are no longer required to provide proof of negative COVID-19 test AND/OR vaccination for entry into this event. Be sure to check our venue website for the latest updates and guidelines as entry requirements are subject to change. More details available at majesticmadison.com/faq/

Info

Music
