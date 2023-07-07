Seth Albertson

media release:

From the Artist:

I draw a lot. I use mechanical pencils, rulers and color pencils. I draw traffic signals, toll booths, vehicles and highways. I also make sculptures and paper maps.

I think gas prices are ridiculous because of oil companies. I think people should drive ATVs, snowmobiles, and bikes. I would like to redesign interstates and U.S. highways.

What I make is art. I find signs, lights, cars and ATVs beautiful – I want other people to see that they are beautiful too.

This exhibition will be open in the Class of 1925 Gallery of Memorial Union from June 26th to September 15th of 2023.