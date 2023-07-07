Seth Albertson

to

UW Memorial Union-Class of 1925 Gallery 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release:

From the Artist:

I draw a lot. I use mechanical pencils, rulers and color pencils. I draw traffic signals, toll booths, vehicles and highways. I also make sculptures and paper maps.

I think gas prices are ridiculous because of oil companies. I think people should drive ATVs, snowmobiles, and bikes. I would like to redesign interstates and U.S. highways.

What I make is art. I find signs, lights, cars and ATVs beautiful – I want other people to see that they are beautiful too.

This exhibition will be open in the Class of 1925 Gallery of Memorial Union from June 26th to September 15th of 2023.

Info

UW Memorial Union-Class of 1925 Gallery 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Art Exhibits & Events
608-262-7592
to
Google Calendar - Seth Albertson - 2023-07-07 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Seth Albertson - 2023-07-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Seth Albertson - 2023-07-07 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Seth Albertson - 2023-07-07 00:00:00 ical