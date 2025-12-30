Seth James

The Stuffed Olive 351 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: A highly developed artist, Seth James covers well known songs from a broad spectrum of music. Seth spent the 2010s informal training in UWs music program, playing in bands and interning at recording studios. A skilled singer, and an award winning guitar player, Seth began operating as a solo artist in 2020. Seth puts an emphasis on relatable and professional performances, ready to engage with audience banter in a fun and friendly way

608-283-9535
