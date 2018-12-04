press release: Seth VanderLaan joined Delaware North as the Executive Chef at Milwaukee Sportservice in November 2015. In this position, Seth oversees all culinary operations at Miller Park, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, including concessions, luxury suites, the Club Level restaurant, all-inclusive clubs, catering, and team clubhouse dining. In his Executive Chef role, Seth is the driving force behind new menu concepts that are innovative and crowd-pleasing all while maintaining a focus on sustainability, local sourcing, and green business initiatives.

An industry leader with extensive culinary experience, Seth spent a year as the Executive Chef at the Geneva National Resort, where he oversaw all back-of-house operations for two restaurants, concession stands, and banquets along with training and developing new culinary talent. Prior to that, Seth spent ten years in various culinary leadership roles at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, Greektown Casino, and Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort.

Seth also spent a two-year term as the Vice President on the Board of Directors and chair of the Fundraising Committee of ACF Chefs of Milwaukee, a culinary organization that promotes the professional image of American chefs worldwide. He was one of 15 national semifinalists selected to compete for the title of 2015 ACF United States Chef of the Year and was the recipient of the 2014 Chef Professionalism Award.

Seth is also a Certified Executive Chef through the World Association of Chefs Societies and a Certified Foodservice Management Professional through the National Restaurant Association. Seth has numerous awards including 2017 Best New Concessions Experience: Miller Park from Baseball Digest and the Spotlight Award – Food and Beverage in July 2017 from the Association of Luxury Suites Directors. He was the Keynote speaker at the 2018 Sustainability Summit and has been a featured speaker at culinary schools and universities across the country.

Host & Overview: Don't miss this exciting talk and culinary presentation December 4th for part 3 of the 2018-19 Madison College Chef Series, presented by The Vollrath Company and hosted by Kyle Cherek, host of Wisconsin Public Televisions Emmy award winning Wisconsin Foodie!