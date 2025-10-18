from the KHoRM newsletter: October 18, 7 pm (doors at 6) Seth Walker suggested donation $20

Seth Walker is a blues singer, guitarist and songwriter, but not always in that order. For instance, he penned the title track to the Mavericks most recent release Moon and Stars. I saw him earlier this year as part of a great triple bill at the Stoughton Opera House which also featured Oliver Wood and Dave & Dave of Trampled by Turtles. To the person who said to me after the show, "You should get Seth Walker in your basement," this show's for you. He's touring in support of his new record Why the Worry.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. Capacity is 50. There is seating for about 40 people, after that it is standing room only.

There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.