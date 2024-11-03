Setting Boundaries: Tools for Developing Respectful, Reasonable, & Responsible Children

media release: Whole Child Parenting is a parent coaching service supporting parents, teachers, guardians and caregivers in Madison.

Come join us for an free interactive workshop where we will discuss the importance of setting boundaries with your children. Learn effective strategies and techniques to set clear, effective boundaries, establish rules that foster cooperation, teach problem-solving skills, apply logical consequences for misbehavior while fostering a positive relationship with your child. This in-person event will take place at the Eastmorland Community Center 3565 Tulane Ave. Don't miss out on this valuable opportunity for support on your parenting journey!

This event is hosted by Mary Sue Reutebuch, founder of Whole Child Parenting. With over 25 years of experience in the educational field, Mary Sue Reutebuch has developed an offering that is a culmination of her lifetime of work: providing parents and educators with the tools and skills to successfully support children. Mary Sue has developed and implemented curricula and programs to support organizations, teachers, and parents alike alongside her roles as an educator, consultant, and Head of School. Her expertise includes facilitating positive discipline and providing tools, techniques, perspectives, and frameworks to empower your parenting journey.