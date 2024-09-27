media release: Did you know that ALEC and far-right groups are pushing to cement a nine-member Supreme Court into the U.S. Constitution? More importantly, do you know what can be done about it?

Heavy-handed partisan maneuvering and millions in special interest spending have given us a stacked Court with a radical majority that is taking away our constitutional rights and overturning centuries of precedent. Now, groups like the American Legislative Exchange Council and Convention of States — backed by Koch, big oil, and other billionaires — want to amend the Constitution to specify a nine-member Court and lock in their advantage permanently.

Please join us on Friday, September 27 at our webinar Setting the Stacked Court in Stone? for a lively discussion of who’s behind this campaign, what it would mean for the country if they succeed, and proposals to reform a rogue Court.

Confirmed speakers:

Nancy MacLean (moderator) is the William H. Chafe Distinguished Professor of History and Public Policy, Duke University; author of Democracy in Chains; and a Center for Media and Democracy board member.

David A. Super (panelist) is the Carmack Waterhouse Professor of Law and Economics at Georgetown Law.

Lisa Graves (panelist) is the founder and executive director of True North Research, a national investigative watchdog group and Managing Director at Court Accountability. She presides as president of the Center for Media and Democracy.

Stasha Rhodes (panelist) is a veteran strategist and the executive director of United for Democracy. She recently rejoined The Center for American Progress as a Senior Fellow.