Seussical Jr.

"Oh, the thinks you can think!" Horton the Elephant know that Whoville exists on a speck of dust, but can he convince everyone in the Jungle of Nool before it's too late? Bring Dr. Seuss' zany characters to life in this wildly imaginative show.

Every Three Week Summer Stage Session has a final performance in The Playhouse at Overture Center. Each performance features your local talented youth actors, who have worked extremely hard learning stage and life skills, while having lots of fun – all under the direction of great professional teaching artists!