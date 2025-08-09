media release: Directed by Charly Sparks; choreographed by Charly Sparks & Jayme Shimooka.

Our young performers are bringing the world of Dr. Seuss to life in Seussical KIDS—a fantastical, musical adventure filled with heart, humor, and imagination.

Join the Cat in the Hat as he leads us through the whimsical tale of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a tiny world on a speck of dust and sets out to protect it—while also caring for an abandoned egg! Along the way, he meets a cast of unforgettable characters including Jojo, Mayzie La Bird, Gertrude McFuzz, and the entire Who population.

Filled with catchy songs, colorful characters, and important lessons about friendship, loyalty, and standing up for what you believe in, Seussical KIDS is a joyful celebration for audiences of all ages.

Come support our Broadway Bound campers as they bring the magic of Seuss to the stage—one “think” at a time!

Performed on the Evjue Stage