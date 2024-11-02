"Seussical the Musical" Kids' Camp

media release: Date: Saturday, November 2, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

more on the play:

Get ready for a whimsical journey through the world of Dr. Seuss as Sun Prairie West High School presents Seussical the Musical! Featuring some of Dr. Seuss' most beloved characters, this colorful and energetic musical brings to life a story of imagination, adventure, and heart.

The show, narrated by the Cat in the Hat, tells the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust that contains an entire world—the Whos, including young Jojo, a child whose "thinks" often get him into trouble. As Horton faces challenges from the skeptical world around him, including naysayers, kidnappers, and a trial, he also takes on the responsibility of caring for an abandoned egg left by the flamboyant Mayzie La Bird. Through it all, the loyal Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in Horton, proving that friendship and belief in one another can conquer even the greatest obstacles.

Seussical the Musical Performances:

November 8-9, 15-16 at 7:00 p.m.; November 10 & 17 at 2:00 p.m. (includes ASL interpretation on Nov. 17th), at Sun Prairie West High School Performing Arts Center, 2850 Ironwood Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, seniors, and members of the military. Children ages two and under who will be sitting on a lap can attend for free. Tickets can be purchased online at SPPerformingArts.org or by calling 608-478-1725.

The cast and crew will host a food and clothing drive before each performance to support our community in partnership with Sunshine Place and C.A.R.D.S Closet.

In addition to the performances, Sun Prairie West High School is excited to offer two engaging opportunities for younger audiences to connect with the show:

Seussical Kids Camp:

Date: Saturday, November 2, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Participants: Kindergarten – 5th Grade Students

Children in Kindergarten through 5th grade are invited to join the cast and crew for a fun-filled morning at the Seussical Kids Camp! Participants will learn a song and dance from the show, explore the world of high school theater, and get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Performing Arts Center. The camp will culminate in a mini-performance at 11:45 a.m. for family and friends to enjoy. Each pre-registered participant will receive a t-shirt, a craft activity, snacks, a tour of the theater, and one free ticket to any of the Seussical performances.

Seussical Breakfast with the Cast:

Date: Sunday, November 3, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Join the cast of Seussical for a magical morning filled with fun! Enjoy a delicious breakfast prepared by Sun Prairie West’s ProStart students, followed by live performances from the cast, a photo booth with your favorite characters, an autograph session, and a craft activity. Don’t forget to wear your favorite costume for the full Seuss experience—fun for all ages!

Important Notes:

● Children must be accompanied by an adult.

● Highchairs will not be available.

For more information or to reserve your spot at the Kids Camp or Breakfast with the Cast, visit SPPerformingArts.org.