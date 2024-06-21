Seussical the Musical

media release: Now one of the most performed shows in America, Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza! Featuring favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination – Jojo, these colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos. The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks." Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

Seussical is a family friendly production featuring a cast of both adults and youth and runs approximately 2 hours, with a 15 minute intermission. Performances will be held at the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard Street, Verona