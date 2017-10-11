Seven Pillars of Cocktails

2:30-3:30 pm: Bartenders and cocktail home consumers can get too caught up in the details when crafting cocktails, slowing them down. But what if there were seven formulas that provided the skeleton for an infinite number of cocktails? During this seminar hosted by Bittercube proprietor Ira Koplowitz and Bittercube R&D coordinator Brandon Reyes, attendees will have the opportunity to taste a number of pillar cocktails. Additionally, they will get some nerd info about how carbonic acid changes the balance of a ‘75 and a Collins; the trick to mastering brix in a variety of liqueurs in the Daisy; and why bitters are integral to a number of cocktails! Tickets are $15.