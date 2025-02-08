Seven Samurai

media release: Japan | 1954 | DCP | 207 min. | Japanese with English subtitles

Director: Akira Kurosawa

Cast: Toshiro Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Keiko Tsushima

A small village in medieval Japan is besieged by bandits and hires seven rogue samurai to defend it. Cinematic mythmaking at its finest, no true fan of movies should go without at least one viewing on the big screen. “Not only a great film in its own right but the source of a genre that flowed through the rest of the century.” (Roger Ebert). A 4K DCP of a new restoration will be shown.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.