Seven Samurai

press release: Japan | 1954 | 35mm | 207 min. | Japanese with English subtitles

Director: Akira Kurosawa

Cast: Toshiro Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Keiko Tsushima

A small village in medieval Japan is besieged by bandits and hires seven rogue samurai to defend it. Cinematic mythmaking at its finest, no true fan of movies should go without at least one viewing on the big screen. “Not only a great film in its own right but the source of a genre that flowed through the rest of the century.” (Roger Ebert).