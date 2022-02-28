media release: On Monday, February 28, 2022 at 7:00pm, join Li Chiao-Ping in a screening and conversation about her Women Dancing project, in which she commissioned seven esteemed choreographers to make unique solos for her. Seven Solos: A Documentary follows the process of dancer Li Chiao-Ping as she prepares to perform the work of seven postmodern choreographers including Elizabeth Streb, Heidi Latsky, June Watanabe, Victoria Marks, Cynthia Adams, Molissa Fenley and Bebe Miller. As Li immerses herself in the choreographic language of each choreographer and learns the solos created specifically for her, the camera captures and witnesses the passage of embodied knowledge and the hand-to-hand transfer of the creative impulse. This film communicates the value of artistic generosity and shared wisdom.

This event is part of 7DaysDancing, a series of seven dancing events free and open to the public taking place over the 2021-22 season to highlight dance’s omnipresence and availability.