Seventh Generation and Native American Futurism

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Indigenous Knowledge Inspired by the Land

Tuesday, October 1: Seventh Generation and Native American Futurism

Patricia Loew, director, Center for Native American and Indigenous Research, Northwestern University.

The Seventh Generation philosophy obligates people to think about their impact seven generations into the future. Loew connects this to  environmental solidarity movements as a way to think about past, present, and future.

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
608-263-7888
