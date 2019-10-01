Seventh Generation and Native American Futurism
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Indigenous Knowledge Inspired by the Land
Tuesday, October 1: Seventh Generation and Native American Futurism
Patricia Loew, director, Center for Native American and Indigenous Research, Northwestern University.
The Seventh Generation philosophy obligates people to think about their impact seven generations into the future. Loew connects this to environmental solidarity movements as a way to think about past, present, and future.
Info
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Environment, Lectures & Seminars