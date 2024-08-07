× Expand courtesy Nate Chappell Nate Chappell with a mic. Nate Chappell

media release: $8 online, $10 door

Madison Comedy Week is proud to present the legendary local show “Several Questions with Nate Chappell”!

Several Questions is an interview style talk show where the guest randomly select very silly questions which we generated by a machine in the woods called the Questionator 5000 and our guests become questioneers tasked with answering them all with grace and a plum. This time our intrepid questioneers are Jake Snell, Maria Acosta, Joey Bednarski, and Nina Davis! All are great comedians with Madison roots here in town for the Madison Comedy Week festival – and it will be a hoot and a half.