media release: GSAFE and Blue Bar Quilts invite you to embody this year's GSAFE Quilt and Fiber Art Auction theme, Together, by joining us for a series of Sew Together gatherings this summer. Not just limited to quilt makers - all fiber artists are welcome to join! Bring your machine, tools, and materials and join us on June 8, July 20, and/or Aug 10th from 10:30a - 3:30p to work on your project in community with other like-minded creators! Beverages and light snacks will be provided. RSVP requested (but not required) to quilts@gsafewi.org. Please join us! GSAFE Sew Together Series at Blue Bar Quilts | Facebook