Sewer Explorers

media release: Does your little one love big trucks? Come be a Sewer Explorer and learn all about the City’s underground infrastructure directly from City Engineering Employees 1-2 p.m., June 13, 2025, at Hawthorne Library (mural alley), 2707 E Washington Ave., Madison, WI 53704.

This family friendly event is free to the public.

At the event, City crews will have two trucks that are integral to the City’s maintenance of sewers: the Big Green Vactor and the CCTV Truck (which inspects pipes underground through cameras).

Kids will be able to decorate a mini paper truck, make a “mini City” with crafts and sidewalk chalk for more roadmaking on the cement! Kids will also be able to wash a truck and ask any questions they want to the City crews about the big trucks!

Registration is not required.

This event is outdoors. If weather prompts cancellation, the new date will be 1-2 p.m., June 20, 2025, at Hawthorne Library, 2707 E Washington Ave., Madison, WI 53704.