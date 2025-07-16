Sewing Bee

media release: Join artist Jennifer Bastian as she collaborates with the community to co-create nine hand-sewn banners for Terrain Biennial 2025—a grassroots, global public art festival that brings art to front lawns, porches, windows, rooftops, and stoops around the world. This fall, the Biennial comes to the Darbo-Worthington neighborhood, where Jennie’s vision invites you to stitch, share stories, and help shape a vibrant, collaborative artwork celebrating community, creativity, and collective voice.

Thursday, July 31, 5:30-7:30

Thursday, Aug 7, 5:30-7:30

Drop-in, no registration required. Please note: One or more individuals in this small space are immunocompromised. For that reason, we are requesting all attendees kindly mask before entering; Masks available for visitors.

Bastian is also seeking donations of lots of clean, recycled bed sheets with floral and fun patterns for the project.. If you have any sheets you’d be willing to part with you can drop them off at Central Library in a bin outside of the Bubbler Room (ground floor) anytime the library is open or at Thurber Park during Jennie’s upcoming programs.